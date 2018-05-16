Bennet Park Named Finalist in T-Wolves Renovation Contest

Voting ends May 20th to help refurbish one of Hibbing's oldest basketball courts.

HIBBING, Minn. – This week, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced the finalists for their “Our Courts, Our Future” contest. One of the finalists is Hibbing’s Bennet Park, which was built back in 1980. Other nominees in their region include Bill LaFave Park in Thief River Falls and Dekko Community Center in Ada.

You can vote once per day. Voting ends May 20th at 11:59 PM CT. If you would like to vote for Bennet Park, click here.