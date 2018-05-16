Daughter Remembers Father Killed Working At Sappi Paper Mill
Cause Of Death Under Investigation
CLOQUET, Minn. – FOX 21 learned more about a worker at Cloquet’s Sappi paper and pulp mill who was killed on the job Tuesday.
He’s 53-year old Ryan Martin of Duluth.
Circumstances surrounding his death were not made available Wednesday.
Authorities are investigating.
A Sappi spokesperson said the company is “shocked and saddened.”
Martin’s daughter, Melissa Martin, said her father was an avid fisherman, hunter and motorcyclist.
Melissa released the following statement:
“My dad was my best friend. He was the one person I could truly count on. He was my rock. He was my person. My dad and I had a relationship like no other. The amount of love he had was tremendous and unbelievable. There is no one in my life that will ever be quite like him. I am completely broken and shattered. I just wish I could tell him I love him and how much he truly meant to me. My dad taught me how to fish and hunt, among other things. Most importantly he taught me love. He showed me there truly is no stronger love than the one between a father and his children. My dad was a wonderful man, and just like any human he had his downfalls. I want my dad to be remembered for all of the wonderful things he truly did. He was the most selfless person I have met and would do anything for anyone. My father will be missed by many and I know he is still here watching over me. I love you so much, and I can’t wait until the day we meet again dad.”