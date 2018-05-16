Daughter Remembers Father Killed Working At Sappi Paper Mill

Cause Of Death Under Investigation

CLOQUET, Minn. – FOX 21 learned more about a worker at Cloquet’s Sappi paper and pulp mill who was killed on the job Tuesday.

He’s 53-year old Ryan Martin of Duluth.

Circumstances surrounding his death were not made available Wednesday.

Authorities are investigating.

A Sappi spokesperson said the company is “shocked and saddened.”

Martin’s daughter, Melissa Martin, said her father was an avid fisherman, hunter and motorcyclist.

Melissa released the following statement: