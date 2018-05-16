Death at Sappi Paper Mill

Authorities Continue to Investigate

CLOQUET, Minn. – Officials at Sappi North America have confirmed the death of Ryan Martin at Sappi North America’s Cloquet facility.

The company did not provide specific details about the cause of death.

In an official statement from Sappi Manager of Corporate Communications:

“We are shocked and saddened to confirm the death of Mr. Ryan Martin at Sappi North America’s Cloquet, Minnesota facility yesterday. Sappi is investigating and working with authorities to understand the cause of death.”

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.