Duluth FC Falls in Round 2 of U.S. Open Cup

St. Louis FC moves on to the next round.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC entered round two of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday evening. The Bluegreens took on professional team, St. Louis FC, and fell behind quickly in the first half.. The game would remain scoreless for Duluth FC, losing 2-0 and ending their tournament run.