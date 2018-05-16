Explosion Targeted California Office

One Woman was Killed and Three Others Injured

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Two officials have told The Associated Press that an office in a Southern California medical building was targeted by an explosive package.

The officials were briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

One woman was killed and three other people were injured in Tuesday afternoon’s explosion in Aliso Viejo.

One of the officials said one of them was believed to be the target.

The officials said the explosion did not appear to be part of a broader plot and there was no immediate connection to any extremist groups.

Orange County sheriff’s officials said late Tuesday night that they had not found a specific explosive device and were continuing to sift through the debris left from the explosion.