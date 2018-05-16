First Responders Return to Chetek for Anniversary Ceremony

About 20 Team Rubicon volunteers spent five days taking down trees and removing them resident's homes.

Chetek, Wis. – The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says within one hour of the tornado hitting the ground 100 first responders came to the scene.

Another 100 arrived within the second hour.

Those who helped in the disaster relief efforts were invited back like volunteers from Team Rubicon who helped out.

“But in a small city this is very devastating. It’s great to see so many people that…I’ve seen people that we worked with, a farmer that we went and got his cattle,” said Team Rubicon Volunteer Charles Bents. “We picked up all his sheet metals and stuff off his barn. then he thanked me again for all his help.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Chamber of Commerce also helped in the recovery.