Fit-N-Fun Run Held in Northland Today

Event Sponsored by Grandma's Marathon

DULUTH, Minn.-Nearly 2,000 Duluth elementary students hit the track at Public Schools Stadium today for the annual Fit and Fun Run.

Students ran a quarter of mile during the event, which is aimed at teaching younger kids about healthy lifestyles.

Directors of the race said this event could stop some bad habits, which young people could develop at an early age.

“It’s good to target [with] this age group because it really will instill that active lifestyle,” said Mandy Peterson, Grandma’s Marathon’s marketing director.

The event was organized by Grandma’s Marathon, the Young Athletes Foundation, and Essentia Health.