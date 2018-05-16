FOX 21 to Host Blood Drive Inspired by Young Boy’s Cancer Battle

Bennett's Blood Drive to be Held at FOX 21 on Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – Everyday patients at local hospitals rely on donated blood, but blood doesn’t last forever.

Donated red cells last only 42 days.

That’s why FOX 21 is partnering with Memorial Blood Centers to host a blood drive this weekend.

Bennett’s Blood Drive is being held on Saturday, May 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at FOX 21.

Bennett Young is a two-year-old boy who has been battling Leukemia.

He is now in remission and Bennett’s mother, Sam, says many people have been asking how they can help the family.

She says the best way to help is by donating blood because of how many blood transfusions cancer patients require.

The blood drive will be in the parking lot of FOX 21.

The station is located at 2001 London Rd., Duluth, MN 55812.

To schedule an appointment head to mbc.org/searchdrives and enter code 4654, or call (218) 348-6538.