The Nationally Recognized Minnesota Ballet Searching for Permanent Home

It's been home to the Minnesota Ballet since 1998 but now the company is saying goodbye to what they always pictured as a forever home.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Ballet is nationally recognized and located right here in Duluth, with its headquarters in the Board of Trade building for nearly the past 20 years. But recently the company found out a move to a new location had to happen.

The Minnesota Ballet brought life to a historic space for many years while preserving its history. This took countless hours and many donations. Now the company is searching for a new home.

“The director at the time, Alan Fields said this is the perfect ballet studio, it looks like the salons of Europe,” Artistic Executive Director Robert Gardner said.

“No we didn’t see this coming, really not permanently because this is such a unique space and we’re so fitted for this space,” Gardner said.

Gardner says a lease agreement couldn’t be reached with the new building owner, Dubin Guru Group.

“It’s gained a national reputation as an absolutely gorgeous space for dance,” Gardner said.

Their renowned performances include jumps and lifts, which made the high ceilings a perfect practice space.

“It’s just been ideal being able to dance here,” Minnesota Ballet professional dancer Sarah White said.

Rather than just envisioning their next performance, the director is brainstorming how to make a new space work as the company relocates for now to the lower level of the Wells Fargo building. But the structure creates limitations for the professional ballet dancers.

“The ceilings are kind of low and as dancers, we need height because we jump, so we’ll be dealing with that,” Gardner said.

This new space will only be able to host public dance classes, the Minnesota Ballet itself is using a space at the Duluth Depot.

“We’re a cultural treasure, an institution that has been here in Duluth for over 51 years,” Gardner said.

But the moving process is in motion as the Minnesota Ballet continues to remove its mark from its longtime studio. These new locations are only temporary for the company. But finding a more permanent dance studio can be tricky and take time. The director tells us not many spaces around the Northland are structurally built for ballet performances. The new owners of the Board and Trade building say they want a community impacting project and tried their best to work out an agreement.