Painting Unveiled That Honors Military

Painting on Display at Depot Until May 22

DULUTH, Minn.-A special painting was unveiled today at the Duluth Depot honoring those who served in the military.

The temporary exhibition, organized by the Veterans Memorial Hall, features an eight-by-ten foot oil painting that pays tribute to the Marine Corps.

Part of the painting on display today, by Charles Capsner, even includes sand from Iwo Jima, the site of an historic World War II battle.

The painting will be on display May 17-22.