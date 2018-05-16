Proposal Would Expand Places for Liquor Purchases

Opponents Worry Small Businesses Can't Compete

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A year after repealing a ban on Sunday liquor sales, Minnesota lawmakers are taking another look at where people can buy their booze.

Lawmakers on Tuesday debated a proposal that would allow people to buy beer, wine and certain spirits in places like grocery stores and corner stores.

Minnesota and Utah are the only two states that limit grocery stores to beer that’s 3.2 percent alcohol or less.

Sen. Karin Housley, a Republican from St. Mary’s Point, says her proposal modernizes liquor laws.

Opponents worry small businesses won’t be able to compete against larger chains and grocers.

With the session in its final week and major issues unsettled, the idea is likely to wait until next year.