Roads to Improve in Two Harbors

Nearly $2 Million Dedicated to Roads in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn.-The roads throughout Two Harbors are going to be getting some big improvements this summer as the city has decided to invest nearly $2 million in restructuring them.

The capital improvement plan was approved earlier this week to fix roads, alleys, and sidewalks in the city this summer.

The Two Harbors mayor said this is just the beginning too, as he hopes they continue to make road improvements each year.

“It’s really an exciting day – this is what they want to see happen, and to finally have the ball rolling, where we are going to make this kind of expenditure year over year, it’s just really exciting,” said Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson.

Money for the project will come through a variety of routes including property taxes, while they also hope to increase their sales taxes.