Romaine Lettuce Outbreak Update: 172 Sick in 32 States

Health Officials Say the Lettuce Should no Longer be in Stores

PHOENIX (AP) – Health officials say nearly two dozen more cases of a food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in Arizona have been reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that the total number of people sickened by a strain of E. coli is now 172 across 32 states.

At least 75 people have been hospitalized, including 20 with kidney failure. One death was in California.

Health officials say there is a lag time of two to three weeks between when someone falls ill and when it’s reported to the CDC.

The agency says the romaine was grown in Yuma, Arizona and was last harvested April 16.

So, it should no longer be in stores and restaurants because of its three-week shelf life.