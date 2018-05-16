Time to Register for Summer Camp at Animal Allies

Staff at Animal Allies Humane Society Advise Signing up for Summer Camp Sooner Rather than Later

DULUTH, Minn. – Just a few days remain before summer camp will be full at Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth.

Humane Education Manager Shawna Weaver stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about what your child will take part in during camp.

Aside from getting to pet animals and work to make sure they’re happy and healthy on a daily basis, campers will also take part in art, service projects, reading, photography projects and more.

Below is a list of camps available for the upcoming summer season.

If you’d like to register, click here for more information.

Animal Allies 2018 Summer Camp Schedule:

June 12-June 15 9:00-4:00

Art Camp (ages 9 and up) July 30- August 2 9:00-4:00

Animal Career Camp (ages 12 and up) June 18- June 21 9:00-12:30

Kittens and Puppies and Kiddos (ages 6-9: AM only) CAMP FULL August 6- August 9 9:00-4:00

Girls Only! Girl Power Camp (ages 9 and up)

CAMP FULL July 9- July 12 9:00-12:30

Kittens and Puppies and Kiddos (ages 6-9: AM only) CAMP FULL August 20- August 23 9:00-12:30

Kittens and Puppies and Kiddos (ages 6-9; AM only) July 23- July 26 9:00-4:00

Helping Animals in our Community (ages 9-12)

CAMP FULL August 27- August 30 9:00-12:30 Mornings at the Shelter (ages 10 and up; AM only)

Full-day camps run 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Monday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday as noted

Half-day camps run 9:00 am – 12:30 pm, Monday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday as noted

Camp fees:

Full Day Camps: $160 for members, $180 for non-members.

Half-Day Camps: $80 for members, $90 for non-members.

Scholarships may be available for families in need.