UMD to USA

UMD Women's Hockey Coach, Maura Crowell, named USA U18 head coach.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD Women’s Hockey coach Maura Crowell has been tagged as the USA U18 head coach for the first time in her career. She previously served as both an assistant coach and associate head coach.

So far Crowell’s hire has been a massive success for UMD, including a 6–4 WCHA post season record and a 2017 appearance in the NCAA Regionals.

Crowell was also named the WCHA coach of the year in 2017.