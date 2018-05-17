Authorities say Missing Child may be in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Camden Police Department in South Carolina are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 2-year-old child.

Authorities believe Dakota Ray may now be in Minnesota after she was taken by her parents William and Jessica Ray on April 15.

Authorities say they have reason to believe that they may be in the Jackson or Worthington areas.

Dakota was removed from her parents care for safety reasons, but authorities have been unable to locate them.

According to law enforcement William Ray and Jessica Ray are believed to be heavy methamphetamine users and law enforcement is concerned for the child’s well being.

The child and companions are believed to be sleeping in their vehicle and appear to be switching license plates to avoid detection.

Dakota Ray is 2 years old. She is 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Ray is 36 years old. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 112 pounds and had long light brown hair and blue eyes.

William Ray is 44 years old. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 340 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information or have seen Dakota, Jessica or William Ray contact the Camden Police Department at 1-803-425-6025 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.