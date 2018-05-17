Colalillo Monument Fixed in Western Duluth

Two Locals Stepped Up to Get it Fixed

DULUTH, Minn.-A monument dedicated to a Northland World War II hero has received a makeover.

Two Northlander’s heard the monument for Mike Colalillo, who won the Medal of Honor for all he did serving in the Army, was being worn down by the elements.

So they stepped to get it fixed up so future generations will understand all the sacrifices that soldier made.

“It was an honor for us to honor Mike and his family that way,” said Bart Porter, CEO of Sunrise Funeral Home. “The way it was in pretty bad shape; hopefully it will last for many years to come now with the way we repaired it.”

A local business in Accuflex Coatings also helped fix up the monument – they received a special medal themselves from the family of Colalillo for all the work they did.

The monument is on the street named after Colalillo near Menards in Western Duluth.