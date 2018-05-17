Duluth to Celebrate Music and Passions of Bob Dylan

Duluth Dylan Fest to Kick-Off Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Saturday and lasting through the following week, Bob Dylan and his music will be the talk of the town.

It’s all part of the Annual Duluth Dylan Fest.

The week-long celebration honors Bob Dylan’s music, passions and influence on the Northland.

Events will be taking place throughout the Northland May 19 – 27 in conjunction with his 77th birthday.

There will be a Dylan-themed art exhibition, lectures honoring the late John Bushey, who was the longtime host of the Highway 61 Revisited Radio Show on KUMD, a poetry showcase, a Dylan trivia contest, the Blood on the Tracks train concert and the Armory Arts & Music Center Concert.

There will also be additional music at several venues throughout the week.

The Duluth Dylan Fest Committee describes its mission as celebrating “the spirit of artistic freedom, intellectual, honesty, and integrity of Duluth’s native son, Bob Dylan. The Fest is dedicated to showcasing Duluth’s vibrant art scene. The group of volunteers is committed to providing creative events that tap the talents of artists, poets, and musicians in Duluth and surrounding region.”

For more information head to www.bobdylanway.com or www.facebook.com/duluthdylanfest/.

Full 2018 Duluth Dylan Fest Schedule

SATURDAY, MAY 19TH

William Pagel Archives Bob Dylan Exhibit Opening Reception and John Bushey Memorial Lecture with David Pichaske, author of Song of the North Country: A Midwest Framework to the Songs of Bob Dylan 6-8 p.m.| Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum | Free Exhibit runs May 19 – August 31



SUNDAY, MAY 20TH

Big Wu – Armory Arts & Music Center Concert 5 p.m. for dinner | 6:30 show | The Sports Garden Tickets Eventbrite.com & Electric Fetus https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-wu-does-dylan-and-more-a-2018-duluth-dylan-fest-benefit-for-the-aamc-tickets-44920515471

Dylan Pub Trivia 9 p.m. | Carmody Irish Pub | Free



MONDAY, MAY 21ST

Visions of Duluth Art Show Opening Reception at Zeitgeist Atrium Music by Tom O’Keefe and Friends 5-7 p.m. | Free | Show runs May 20-27



TUESDAY, MAY 22ND

Geno LaFond and Amy Grillo 6-8 p.m. | Sir Ben’s Tavern

Dylan Fest Open Mic hosted by Marc Gartman 9-11 p.m. | Sir Ben’s Tavern | Free



WEDNESDAY, MAY 23RD

Shakespeare’s in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan largescale text-based art installation by Skye Artist talk 5:30 p.m. | The Depot Great Hall | Free Exhibit runs May 21-29 (Museum fee)

Poets of the North Country 6:30-8 p.m. | The Duluth Playhouse| Free

Highway 61 Band and Courtney Yasmineh with Rob Genadek 8:30 p.m. | The Rex at Fitger’s | $5



THURSDAY, MAY 24TH

Front Porch concert with Greg Tiburzi 3 p.m. | Bob Dylan Boyhood Home, 519 N. 3rd Ave E | Free

Blood on the Tracks Express Rolling-train music fest: Duluth to Two Harbors Boarding 5:30 p.m. at The Depot | Tickets: Eventbrite.com and the Electric Fetus https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blood-on-the-tracks-express-tickets-45521533131?aff=efbeventtix



FRIDAY, MAY 25TH

Dylan Fest Singer-Songwriter Contest Sacred Heart Music Center 7 p.m. | Valentini’s Food Truck on site Contest sign up duluthdylanfest@gmail.com | Free



SATURDAY, MAY 26TH

John Bushey Memorial Lecture with Richard F. Thomas, author of Why Bob Dylan Matters 1-2 p.m. | Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum | Free

Dylan Fest Party with Cowboy Angel Blue 8 p.m. | Carmody Irish Pub | Free



SUNDAY, MAY 27TH