Duluth to Celebrate Music and Passions of Bob Dylan
Duluth Dylan Fest to Kick-Off Saturday
DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Saturday and lasting through the following week, Bob Dylan and his music will be the talk of the town.
It’s all part of the Annual Duluth Dylan Fest.
The week-long celebration honors Bob Dylan’s music, passions and influence on the Northland.
Events will be taking place throughout the Northland May 19 – 27 in conjunction with his 77th birthday.
There will be a Dylan-themed art exhibition, lectures honoring the late John Bushey, who was the longtime host of the Highway 61 Revisited Radio Show on KUMD, a poetry showcase, a Dylan trivia contest, the Blood on the Tracks train concert and the Armory Arts & Music Center Concert.
There will also be additional music at several venues throughout the week.
The Duluth Dylan Fest Committee describes its mission as celebrating “the spirit of artistic freedom, intellectual, honesty, and integrity of Duluth’s native son, Bob Dylan. The Fest is dedicated to showcasing Duluth’s vibrant art scene. The group of volunteers is committed to providing creative events that tap the talents of artists, poets, and musicians in Duluth and surrounding region.”
For more information head to www.bobdylanway.com or www.facebook.com/duluthdylanfest/.
Full 2018 Duluth Dylan Fest Schedule
SATURDAY, MAY 19TH
- William Pagel Archives Bob Dylan Exhibit Opening Reception and John Bushey Memorial Lecture with David Pichaske, author of Song of the North Country: A Midwest Framework to the Songs of Bob Dylan
- 6-8 p.m.| Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum | Free
- Exhibit runs May 19 – August 31
SUNDAY, MAY 20TH
- Big Wu – Armory Arts & Music Center Concert
- 5 p.m. for dinner | 6:30 show | The Sports Garden
- Tickets Eventbrite.com & Electric Fetus
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-wu-does-dylan-and-more-a-2018-duluth-dylan-fest-benefit-for-the-aamc-tickets-44920515471
- Dylan Pub Trivia
- 9 p.m. | Carmody Irish Pub | Free
MONDAY, MAY 21ST
- Visions of Duluth Art Show Opening Reception at Zeitgeist Atrium
- Music by Tom O’Keefe and Friends
- 5-7 p.m. | Free | Show runs May 20-27
TUESDAY, MAY 22ND
- Geno LaFond and Amy Grillo
- 6-8 p.m. | Sir Ben’s Tavern
- Dylan Fest Open Mic hosted by Marc Gartman
- 9-11 p.m. | Sir Ben’s Tavern | Free
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23RD
- Shakespeare’s in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan largescale text-based art installation by Skye
- Artist talk 5:30 p.m. | The Depot Great Hall | Free
- Exhibit runs May 21-29 (Museum fee)
- Poets of the North Country
- 6:30-8 p.m. | The Duluth Playhouse| Free
- Highway 61 Band and Courtney Yasmineh with Rob Genadek
- 8:30 p.m. | The Rex at Fitger’s | $5
THURSDAY, MAY 24TH
- Front Porch concert with Greg Tiburzi
- 3 p.m. | Bob Dylan Boyhood Home, 519 N. 3rd Ave E | Free
- Blood on the Tracks Express
- Rolling-train music fest: Duluth to Two Harbors
- Boarding 5:30 p.m. at The Depot | Tickets: Eventbrite.com and the Electric Fetus
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blood-on-the-tracks-express-tickets-45521533131?aff=efbeventtix
FRIDAY, MAY 25TH
- Dylan Fest Singer-Songwriter Contest
- Sacred Heart Music Center 7 p.m. | Valentini’s Food Truck on site
- Contest sign up duluthdylanfest@gmail.com | Free
SATURDAY, MAY 26TH
- John Bushey Memorial Lecture with Richard F. Thomas, author of Why Bob Dylan Matters
- 1-2 p.m. | Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum | Free
- Dylan Fest Party with Cowboy Angel Blue
- 8 p.m. | Carmody Irish Pub | Free
SUNDAY, MAY 27TH
- Farewell Brunch with Jim Hall
- 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Zeitgeist Café | Free