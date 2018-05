Electronics Recycling Event to Take Over Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend you have the chance to get rid of old electronics in a way that’s healthy for the environment.

Global Ewaste Solutions is hosting the 2nd Annual Electronic Collection Event in the Bayfront Festival Parking Lot.

The event will be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Community members can bring cords, laptops, tv’s, and more.

The event is free, but there will be a charge for CRTs.

For more information head to globalewaste.net.