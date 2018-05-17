Fire Rips Through Home on Chester Parkway in Duluth

One Resident was Transported to a Nearby Hospital for Minor Injuries; Official Cause Unknown

DULUTH, Minn. – Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the Duluth Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 114 Chester Parkway.

Officials say crews found a heavily engulfed front porch on a two-story single family home.

One of the occupants was reportedly still inside the structure, while the other had safely made his way out.

Responders were able to locate the missing victim at the rear of the house.

The male victim was treated on scene by Fire Department personnel and later transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

After confirming no other occupants were unaccounted for, the porch was pulled away from the rest of the structure, due to potential for collapse.

Firefighters were then able to bring the fire under control.

Authorities say the fire and heavy smoke caused interior damage to the home. Initial estimates are $50,000 for the structure and $10,000 for contents.

There were no firefighter injuries.

Residents are not able to return to the house at this time, and the Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating as to origin and cause of the fire.

It does appear accidental in nature at this time.

Fire companies from Headquarters Station, UMD Station, Woodland, and Lakeside stations responded to the fire, with Duluth and UMD Police departments also on scene assisting.

We do not have any information on the condition of the transported patient at this time.

Stay with FOX 21 Local News for updates as they become available.