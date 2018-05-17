Fit-N-Fun Run Held in Northland

DULUTH,Minn. – Nearly 2,000 Duluth elementary students hit the track at public school stadium for the annual Fit-N-Fun Run.

Students ran a quarter of a mile during the event which is aimed at teaching younger kids about healthy lifestyles.

Directors of the race said this event could stop some bad habits that young people develop at an early age.

“It’s good to target this age group because it really will instill that active lifestyle hopefully and it will promote it all through the rest of their lifetime and it’s such a good age too, because they are doing this through the school system,” says Grandma’s Marathon Marketing Director Mandy Peterson.

The event was organized by Grandma’s Marathon, the Young Athletes Foundation and Essentia Health.