Honoring Duluth’s First Responders

Heads bowed on Thursday in honor of the 128 officers that died while serving the community

DULUTH, Minn.- Police week celebrations continue in the Northland, as first responders in Duluth were recognized.

The 29th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Prayer Luncheon is dedicated to honoring officers serving, retired, and fallen. Heads bowed on Thursday in honor of the 128 officers that died while serving the community, one right here in Minnesota.

“So we remember those that actually did that,” Duluth Police Chaplin John Petrich said. “Put their lives in the line of fire to keep us safe and that’s a very important thing to do.

Officers are often called into stressful situations.

The Chaplin says it’s important to show first responders support.