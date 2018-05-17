Life House Recognizes Youth Making A Difference at Celebration of Success Night

DULUTH, Minn. – Life House hosted its fourth annual Celebration of Success to recognize outstanding youth.

Life House supports homeless youth and has been around since 1991.

The night highlights 30 young people nominated by staff who have made progress toward their personal goals.

The celebration focuses on the successes of the youth that Life House staff say sometimes goes unnoticed.

“They get a real sense of accomplishment, pride and recognition,” said Life House Executive Director Maude Dornfeld. “We’ve had youth say to us no one has ever told me I did something well before and so it’s really meaningful for them and it’s also meaningful for the staff and the community.

The amount of people the organization is helping is also significantly rising last year they served 800 people, that’s 150 more than the previous year.