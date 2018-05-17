Man Accused of Pulling Down Pants of Sleeping Woman on Train

Authorities are Investigating the Incident

Photo: Ramsey County Correctional Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A criminal sexual conduct charge has been filed against a man accused of pulling down the pants of a woman sleeping on a light rail train heading into downtown St. Paul.

Authorities allege a 39-year-old woman on the train awoke on March 10 to find 70-year-old Kenneth Logans pulling down her pants and underwear.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports an acquaintance of the woman took a photo of Logan and gave it to police, who used it to identify him.

Authorities also have surveillance video footage from the train.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Logans.

A home telephone listing couldn’t be found.