Ruby’s Pantry Helping Families Stretch Their Dollar With Food and Groceries

DULUTH, Minn. – Every third Thursday of the month Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop helps families stretch their dollar with food and groceries.

This is how it works for just a $20 donation, people can come in and get a big collection of food.

It takes place at Duluth’s First United Methodist Church.

There are no income requirements and organizers say it’s a hand up not a handout.

The food comes from corporate donations and distribution begins around 5:30 p.m. until the food runs out.

“There have been times that we have been, according to the individual coming through the line a lifesaver,” said Ruby’s Pantry Co-coordinator Brian Kreager. “We have been that lifesaver that they needed for that month or multiple months.”

This Sept. will mark the 100th distribution at the Coppertop Church.

On average Ruby’s Pantry donates about 235 shares of food to families every month.