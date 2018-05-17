Seat Belt Safety Brought Forward in Northland

90 Percent of Minnesotans Wear Seat Belts

DULUTH, Minn.-Over the last five years more than 400 Minnesotans lost their lives because they weren’t wearing a seat belt.

Today, the Northeast Minnesota chapter of the Toward Zero Deaths Campaign, brought together law enforcement and the medical community to talk with the public about how wearing one can save your life.

They said more than 90 percent of Minnesotans where their seat belts, but that’s still not enough.

“They do save lives, I’m here to tell you, I’ve seen it firsthand. I’ve seen horrific high-speed crashes where people have walked away with minor injuries because they had their seat belt on,” said Sgt. Neil Dickenson of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Through June 3rd there will be extra law enforcement out to ensure that you are wearing a seat belt.