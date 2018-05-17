Softball Preps: Eskomos, Rails Get Wins as Season Nears End

Esko knocks off Hibbing, while Proctor hangs on to beat Duluth East.

ESKO, Minn. – In high school softball action, Esko put up 10 runs in the first two innings as they blast Hibbing 15-0 in four innings. The Eskomos will wrap up their season Saturday at home against Blaine.

It was much more competitive between Proctor and Duluth East, but in the end, the Rails would get the win 6-4 over the Greyhounds in nine innings. It was season finale for both teams as Proctor finishes with a 14-6 record, while Duluth East falls to 4-11.