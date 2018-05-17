Stinson Avenue Reopens Near Husky Explosion Site

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Stinson Avenue between Bardon and Hill avenues has reopened following its closure after the Husky Energy fire and explosion.

Speed is reduced through the area, and stopping in the roadway is not allowed.

Husky representatives said Thursday the closure was necessary so investigators could complete their work and clean up debris along the road.

There may also be a need for temporary road closures to accommodate work on site in the future.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire last month is ongoing.

Employees and contractors are working at the site to make sure it is secure and safe. This week, a key focus is on securing a tower that was damaged in the incident.

Husky says there have been more than 2,500 expense or health claims, and the company has resolved 60 percent of those claims so far.