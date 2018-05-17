Superior Cooper Elementary School Opening Postponed Until 2019

The School's East and West Wings Will Need to be Gutted to the Metal Studs

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior School District officials have announced that the new Copper Elementary School opening will be postponed until September 2019.

Officials said in their release this afternoon, “Postponing the opening of the new Cooper for one school year will ensure that the restoration process can be done thoroughly and methodically.”

After weeks of reviewing the building’s damages the School District, along with restorations experts and construction crews, has determined extensive demolition and cleaning will need to be done to get the building back to safe conditions.

The District says the final cost estimate will be close to the $18.5 million insurance policy limit.