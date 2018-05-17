UMD Installs Solar Panels At Resident Hall

The project was more than three years in the making and was student funded and driven by the student group called the Solar University Network.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD is making history after installing solar panels on one of its residence halls.

UMD students, faculty and staff and others were at the Oakland Apartment Complex.

The project was more than three years in the making and was student funded and driven by the student group called the Solar University Network.

“It’s a 38 kilowatt array that we have installed here,” said UMD Student Chris Gass. “Over the course of every year it’s going to deliver 50 megawatt hours of energy and all the energy is being fed into the campus here.”

Students are working on future projects to make UMD a more sustainable campus.