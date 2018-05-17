Valentini’s Expanding in Duluth’s Holiday Center

The new Valentini's is scheduled to open next month.

DULUTH, Minn. – After operating for more than 100 years and several locations across Minnesota, Valentini’s in Duluth is expanding.

Valentini’s To Go is located in downtown Duluth’s holiday center.

The owner says an expansion was staring her in the face.

So she’s taking over space right across from her.

The former home to How Sweet It Is.

“We’ve created a marketplace here and we’ll be selling our sauces, bottling our sauces, sell our homemade pastas,” said Valentini’s Owner Carol Valentini. “We have pizza, we have all kind of condiments, spices, oil and vinegar. One of the things I really want to do is a recipe of the week.”

Plans are set to also have other vendors use the space and have cooking classes open to the public.

