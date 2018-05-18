Boat Safety Week Kicks Off with Life Jacket Reminder

DULUTH, Minn. -As the weather warms and more folks hit the water, several officials are reminding Northlanders to be cautious on the lake.

This coming week is all about safety on the water as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers marks National Safe Boating Week.

National Safe Boating Week is being held from May 20-26.

The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center (LSMVC) is hosting two key events:

Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day – Friday, May 18 – ALL DAY – Nationwide

National Boat Safety Week Kick Off – Saturday, May 19 – 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center is located at 600 Canal Park Drive, Duluth, Minn. 55802.

For more information head to www.LSMMA.com or http://www.safeboatingcouncil.org.