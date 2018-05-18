Care Packages Assembled for 148th

Maurices and Duluth Blue Star Chapter Assemble Care Packages for 148th Fighter Wing

DULUTH, Minn.-Those who serve our country were honored today by the Duluth–based Maurices Corporation, along with the Duluth Blue Star Chapter.

They came together to assemble care packages for the 148th Fighter Wing, as some of them are currently serving overseas.

Those directing the event today said they hope these care packages bring smiles to soldiers’ faces.

“It’s an expression of appreciation and love from back home,” said Sara Lund, president of the Duluth Chapter of Blue Star Mothers. “Many of them are on bases where they have most of what they need provided [but] it’s a taste of home; it’s getting them something special.”

Blue Star is a group of mothers with military connections who work to support one another along with our loved ones serving in the military.

They assemble care packages for Northlander’s in the military six times a year.