Coaches Corner: Hermantown Softball

Head Coach Tom Bang and Seniors Jenna Reynolds and Katelyn Ewer

DULUTH, Minn.- This week on Coaches Corner, we had Hermantown Softball Coach Tom Bang along with seniors Jenna Reynolds and Katelyn Ewer. We discuss Coach’s 700th career win, UMD superstar Jordyn Thomas, and what the team is expecting out of playoffs.