Duluth Honors Worker of the Year

Telisha Madison with the non–profit City Center Housing is worker of the year.

DULUTH, Minn.-Mayor Emily Larson is honoring workers who have jumped many hurdles.

The Minnesota Job Honor Awards celebrates minnesotans who overcome barriers to employment. The worker of the year goes to Telisha Madison.

“The message that I want to send is even though you go through so much and you think that things are not going to go right and you keep getting denied for stuff, just keep striving don’t take no for an answer,” worker of the year recipient Telisha Madison said.

Telisha was homeless for three years but now has a career at the non–profit City Center Housing, which nominated her for this award she received on Friday.