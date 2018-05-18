‘Earth Tracks’ Event Held at Zoo

‘Earth Tracks’ Teaches Kids About Environmental Awareness

DULUTH, Minn.-Environmental educators from across the region came to the Lake Superior Zoo today to teach Northland students all about wildlife research and conservation.

The event, dubbed “Earth Tracks,” featured 18 hands–on learning stations throughout the zoo.

One of the aims of the event is too bring more educational topics to the classroom.

“We hope that teachers do a unit on animals, or the environment, so we can help make those connections between what kids are learning in the classroom and what they learned during ‘Earth Tracks,’” said Sarah Wilcox, the zoo’s director of education.

This was the 15th year the “Earth Tracks” event was held in Duluth.