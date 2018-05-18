Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art Hosts Student Exhibit

The exhibit showcases what students have worked on all year.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art held its second annual student exhibit.

Instructors assign specific projects and some of the techniques include two and three dimensional art, sculptures and eventually fine paintings.

“This is the culmination of the nine hardest months of my life, hands down,” said Student Ben McGaffey. “Just to be able to hang up my artwork and see it on the wall and see everybody come in and look and seem excited about it, it’s really meaningful to me,”

The exhibit continues on Saturday and Sunday at 810 W. Third St.