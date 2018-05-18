Hibbing Community Looking to Renovate Bennet Park

The park was named a finalist in the "Our Courts, Our Future" contest from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

HIBBING — This summer, the Minnesota Timberwolves will travel throughout the state to bring the love of basketball outdoors by fixing up four courts that are selected through public voting.

Bennett Park in Hibbing has been nominated as one of those courts and is in the top three to be selected, bringing together the entire community.

“I’m speechless because you don’t really realize until you contact one person and the town is actually a team. Joel Mcdonald and Tom Outing, they get their whole team of thousands together to vote,” said parks and rec coordinator Angela Johnson.

“Our community has really come together and wanted to band together with our team and our basketball program as a whole and just come support us in whatever we do,” Mason Brown said.

This court isn’t just so the Bluejackets can get their reps outside. It is for people of all ages, basketball player or not, to enjoy each other’s company.

“We’ll take anybody and everybody that wants to use it as just a way to bring these young people together and bond a little bit over something as simple as a game of pickup basketball,” Hibbing boys basketball coach Joel McDonald said.