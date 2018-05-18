Lincoln Park Middle School Students Unveil New Mural

The mural will hang in the commons area.

DULUTH, Minn. – A mural painted by Lincoln Park Middle School students was unveiled in Duluth.

About 30 eighth graders worked on the project since last fall.

College of Saint Scholastica students and other artists helped guide the students to complete the mural.

Students brainstormed and came up with ideas for the mural that features a lighthouse and astronaut.

“Our eighth grade class, this will be something we’ll be remembered for, that we put this mural up there,” said Lincoln Park Middle School student Annabelle Soderberg.

