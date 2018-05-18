Local Family Seeks Funding for Feet

Neal's feet didn't develop properly because of a birth defect known as cleft foot, his parents are asking for support

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Its been quite a journey for one Northland family to find the right medical care for their son, now all the cards are in place, but they need some help from the community.

Last week we brought you the story of the Dahlberg family, who reached out to the community for help bringing their adopted daughter Anna home from China. Their fundraising goal has since been met and now they’re returning the favor. The Dahlberg’s donated leftover goods to another family trying to pay for a medical procedure for 9-year-old Neal Simonson.

Right now Neal Simonson relies on two leg casts to keep up with his brother while playing. Neal’s feet didn’t develop properly because of a birth defect known as cleft foot. Nikki and Nate adopted Neal from China, and have been searching for the best medical care ever since. Now they’re asking for support.

“We want him to be able to run and play and keep up with his brother, he absolutely has the capacity to do that and Dr. Dobbs can get us there,” mother Nicki Simonson said.

Neal will be having surgery next week in St. Louis. This weekend profits from a rummage sale at Hope Community Church in Superior will help pay for his medical bills. The family says they’re not pricing any items and want people to donate how much they feel is necessary.

The fundraiser is happening at the Hope Community Church in Superior, Friday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Hope Community Church is located at 1604 Banks Ave.