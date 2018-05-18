Man Killed by Train When Scooter got Stuck on Tracks

Authorities are Investigating the Incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) – Authorities a man was killed by a train when his mobility scooter got stuck on some railroad tracks in downtown Rochester.

KTTC-TV reports witnesses told police the scooter’s wheels got stuck as the crossing gates came down and the lights activated shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

The Canadian Pacific train operator blew the whistle and hit the emergency brakes, but it was too late.

First responders say the man died before they arrived on scene.

Railroad officials have arrived on the scene as authorities investigate.