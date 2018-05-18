Morgan Park Graduates Can Take a Piece of Its History

DULUTH, Minn.- If you are a past Morgan Park School graduate, now’s the time to grab a piece of memorabilia.

We all know Morgan Park Middle School played a part in many Duluthians’ lives, now that the lot is on to its next chapter, you can soon take a piece of the building to honor the old school.

“It’s a thing, a momentum, something to remind yourself hey I went to this school and things like that,” Morgan Park graduate Mike Letica said. “The brick is the one thing that almost everybody can take.”

Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon past graduates can visit the old school and receive a brick. Construction for the new 96– unit development in its place is expected to begin next month.