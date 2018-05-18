No Injuries in Early Morning Semi Truck Fire

1/4 photo courtesy: Randall Poynter

2/4 photo courtesy: Randall Poynter

3/4 photo courtesy: Randall Poynter

4/4 photo courtesy: Randall Poynter

CANYON, Minn. – Minnesota State Patrol Officers responded to a semi-truck on fire this morning on Northbound Highway 53 between Birch Road and Harris Road just South of Canyon.

Reports show that the semi-truck blew a tire and became fully engulfed in flames shortly after pulling over to the shoulder of the Highway.

Responding fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and officers confirm there were no injuries in this incident.