Possible Explosives Found at Texas School

As Many as 10 People Dead

1/7 (Kevin M. Cox /The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

2/7 ( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

3/7 (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

4/7 ( Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

5/7 ( Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

6/7 (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

7/7 (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say possible explosive devices have been found at and adjacent to the Texas high school where a shooting left as many as 10 people dead.

The Santa Fe Independent School District said in a statement Friday that authorities are in the process of rendering the devices safe.

There’s no indication how many devices have been found. Police asked the public to “remain vigilant” and to call 911 if they see any suspicious items in the area.

The school outside Houston went on lockdown around 8 a.m. after an active shooting was reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there “could be 8 to 10 fatalities” from the shooting. Gonzalez says the majority of the dead are students.

The sheriff says one person is in custody and a second person has been detained.

Santa Fe is about 30 miles southeast of Houston.