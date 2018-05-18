Twin Ports Residents Peddle Forth on National Bike to Work Day

National Bike to Work Day Events in Duluth and Superior are Organized by the Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Community

DULUTH, Minn. – You may have noticed a few extra bicyclists on the road during your commute across the Twin Ports Friday.

It was all to celebrate National Bike to Work Day.

It’s a common sight year round throughout many communities in the Northland; bikers strapping on helmets and raising kickstands no matter how cold it gets.

“It’s a perfect Duluth day! The sun is shining and I like to ride my bike,” said Duluthian Zach Bennett.

A chilly breeze off Lake Superior didn’t stop folks from keeping car keys at home and commuting via their bikes.

For the past ten years, the Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Community has worked to encourage Northlanders to bus, bike and walk whether you’re heading to work, running errands, shopping or going to school.

“Since the 1980s we’ve kind of fallen out of that as a society where we really don’t get a lot of exercise as part of our everyday routine,” said James Gittemeier, Transportation Planner with Duluth Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council.

Volunteers set up shop at the Minnesota Power Plaza to help with bike maintenance and repairs.

“I didn’t know how to put my bike on the DTA bike racks,” said Bennett.

For Bennett, a refreshing reminder on how to successfully load his bike onto a DTA bus made for a successful National Bike to Work Day.

“Little intimidated to try it when there are passengers waiting to get going so it was helpful to have a parked bus and a bus driver to help me out,” said Bennett.

Bicyclists were stopping at stations in Duluth and Superior.

The event was part of the Zeitgeist Community’s Bus, Bike, Walk Duluth and Superior month long series.

Throughout May there will be more events geared toward people-powered modes of transportation.