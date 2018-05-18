WITC Class of 2018 Walks Across the Stage

More than 130 students participated in the commencement and some receiving their GED.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Family and friends filled the auditorium of Superior Middle School to see the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College graduates walk across the stage.

The graduating class of 2018 received degrees and diplomas in nursing, business trade and technical studies.

Danielle Blank studied cosmetology.

At one point in her life she had to drop out of school, but she says she’s excited to reach this milestone and start her career.

“Finding a salon up in Duluth and starting out there and seeing where it takes me down the road,” said Blank.

