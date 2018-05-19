Celebrating the Veterans Memorial Hall 5-K Fun Run

The Fun Run helps fund programs and preserve history at the VMH.

RICE LAKE, Minn.- The Veterans Memorial Hall was established back in 1910, and early Saturday morning runners are racing to keep its programs running.

The annual Veterans Memorial Hall 5-K Fun Run helps fund programs and preserve history at the VMH. Runners and walkers of all ages hit the course for a good cause.

“To be able to have funds available so that we could enhance the exhibits and this past year we went through almost fifty thousand dollars in renovations and redesign,” Rice Lake Mayor John Werner said. “So we’re still doing things like that.”

The morning was filled with smiling faces and cheers at the finish line. This fundraiser plays a large part keeping the Hall in the community.

Organizers say they hope the race continues to grow years to come.