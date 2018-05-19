A Day Dedicated to Duluth Parks

This is the first Duluth Parks Day to honor the outdoor areas here in Duluth.
Lauren Leigh,

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluthians are getting outside and celebrating the city’s parks.

This is the first Duluth Parks Day to honor the outdoor areas here in Duluth. Each park offered a different activity for kids and families to participate in. We stopped by Lester Park, where kids learned how to Geo–catch finding capsules and trinkets hidden in the forest.

“It’s a great opportunity to go and explore the woods a little bit, just get into some different places, and it’s a really fun activity,” Duluth Parks Board President Eric Torch said.

Hundreds of families got outside and made the celebration possible.

For maps and information visit Duluth Parks.

