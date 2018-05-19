Donating Blood in the Bloodmobile

FOX21 hosts a blood drive at the station.

DULUTH, Minn.- Everyday nearly 40 thousand pints of blood are needed. Saturday blood donors stopped by FOX 21 to help reach that goal.

The Mobile Blood Donation Bus parked right outside the station. Community members came inside to sign–up and donated right here on site. Receiving donations this time of year is crucial for hospitals.

“Memorial Holiday weekend, we also have fourth of july coming up in summer those are really hard times for us to collect enough units to sustain an adequate supply for our hospital so this is great timing for us,” organizer Michele Keil said.

The bus travels to many locations throughout the Northland. If your business wishes to host a blood drive, visit Memorial Blood Drive for more information.