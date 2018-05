Hilltoppers Making Every Extra Inning Count

Duluth Marshall goes 1-1 in double header against Champlin Park

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It would be scoreless through the 7th, forcing extra innings. It wasn’t until the bottom of the 9th, Duluth Marshall got some guys in scoring position. Peter Hanson got the walk off hit, ending the game 1-0.

The Hilltoppers would fall to the Patriots 8-5 in game 2.